Highlights A ready reckoner on the top sectoral players and developers offering citizenship by real estate investment

Y-AXIS

Key services: Immigration representation for permanent residency, business visas, tourist and visit visas, telephone consultations, rejected visa applications, administrative appeals, tribunal assistance, and free counselling

Registration and accreditation: Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA); Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA); Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); British Council

Contact: +971(0) 42 48 3900 / (0) 65 045 000; Email dubai@y-axis.com; https://www.y-axis.ae/

AQUA INVESTMENTS

UK Residency Programmes

UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa Programme: Foreign Nationals willing to set up or run a business in the United Kingdom are eligible to apply for the UK innovator Visa Programme with as little as £50,000 of investment. This programme is applicable to the immediate family members (spouse and children under 18) of the primary applicant.

UK Tier 1 Start Up Visa Programme: The UK Start Up visa is aimed at ambitious entrepreneurs looking to set up their first business in Britain. Replacing the Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) visa, the Start Up route is open to both graduates and non-graduates, and no initial funding is needed to be eligible.

Turkey Citizenship by Investment Programme

Turkey is one of the most favourable and cost-effective countries due to the low entry fee of $250,000 and the option for the property to be let for rental income or sold after 3 years from acquiring citizenship.

Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programme

The Grenada investment visa programme provides second citizenship in Grenada and a passport to investors offering visa-free travel to over 143 countries including the UK, EU Schengen countries and China. Grenada also offers access for its citizens to the US on E2 treaty investor visa. Applicants need to invest $220,000 in real estate and maintain the property investment in Grenada for at least 5 years.

Website: https://aqua-investments.com/

BAYAT LEGAL SERVICES

Key services: Business immigration and economic citizenship specialists, the Bayat Group offers meaningful advice and benefits to business persons on complex immigration and citizenship laws and processes applications for citizenship, residency and migration.

Key programmes: Processes applications for citizenship for Caribbean nations including Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, Malta, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and more, and Turkey and Cyprus. It also processes applications for residency to Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria and Spain, and migration to Canada and Australia as well as the UK and US.

Contact: +(971) 4 355 4646 | Mob: +(971) 50 624 4646 | Email info@bayatgroup.com | Visit https://bayatgroup.com

ILLIMITE MIGRATION

Key services: Immigration processes, residency by investment, citizenship by investment, visit and tourist visas, English preparation through inhouse IELTS training

Key programmes: Residency by investment: UK Innovator Visa, UK Sole Representative Visa, UK Tier 1 Entrepreneur Visa, UK Tier 1 Investor Visa, Portugal Golden Visa; Citizenship by Investment: Antigua and Barbuda; Dominica; Grenada; St Kitts and Nevis

Contact: + 971 4 512 41 21/ + 971 4 512 41 22; Email info@illimitemigration.com; Visit https://illimitemigration.com/

COSMOS IMMIGRATION

Key services: Immigration advice, business planning and forecasting layout, visa application, Canada /USA – education assessment, Australia – skill assessment, licensing support for professional occupations specifically healthcare and engineering sectors

Key programmes: Canada immigration: Permanent residency, study permit, business immigrantvisa, investment programme, visit visa, Canada Super Visa, self-employed visa, start up visa, spouse /dependent visa, returning resident visa

Registration and accreditation: Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), Migration Agents Registration Authority – Australia (MARA), Immigration Advisers Authority – New Zealand (IAA)

Contact: +971(4)3577796 | Visit www.cosmosimmigration.com

NEXT GENERATION EQUITY (NGE)

Key services: Offers consultation citizenship and residency programmes and investment options suited to applicant requirements. Its services include preparing and assisting with required documentation and helping complete the investment transaction.

Key programmes: NGE receives excellent response on the citizenship programmes offered by Caribbean nations including Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada and Saint Kitts & Nevis. Cyprus is its most popular European citizenship option, allowing the new citizen to reside anywhere in the EU. Portugal and Malta have also been popular residency programmes with both options allowing access to the EU Schengen states.

Contact: +971 4 457 8260; Email: enquiry@nge.ae; Visit https://nge.ae/

RIF TRUST

Key services: Citizenship by investment, residency by investment, post-citizenship and residency by investment services (passport renewal, company formation, bank account opening, driver’s license applications etc.) and government advisory services

Key programmes for residency and citizenship by investment: Citizenship by Investment: Antigua & Barbuda, Cyprus, Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Montenegro, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Turkey & Vanuatu; Residency by Investment: Canada, Germany, Greece, Malta, Portugal, the UK, US

Registration and accreditation: Investment Migration Council Representative for the Caribbean, Trade Mission for Vanuatu in the UAE, International Marketing Agent for Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Cyprus, Malta, Montenegro, Vanuatu, Canada, Malta, Portugal, & United Kingdom

Contact: +971 4 520 6777 | email contact@riftrust.com | visit www.riftrust.com

SAVORY & PARTNERS

Services: Savory & Partners is a British-owned family company with roots dating back to 1797, when – under the name of Savory & Moore – it provided the anointing oil used in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as monarch of the UK. Having provided citizenship and residency to over 1,100 clients and their families with 100 per cent success rate, it offers services for processing citizenship by investment, residency by investment and golden visas, and immigration by investment programmes in more than 20 jurisdictions worldwide, including the Caribbean, European Union, the UK and the US. Its multinational team can also provide assistance in more than 15 languages.

Registration and accreditation: One of the first companies to become Government Authorised Agents in all five Caribbean citizenship by investment jurisdictions.

Contact: Call +971 4 430 1717 or +971 54 4402955 | Visit https://www.savoryandpartners.com

SECONDPASS GLOBAL

Services: A full-fledged immigration consultancy specialising in over 20 citizenship and residency by investment programmes. The company head office is based in Dubai under DED Licence#832434 with its partner offices in each of the countries it operates in. The services rendered include providing the fastest passport in <2 months for Vanuatu; cheapest passport in 3-4 months for Caribbean nations including Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia & St. Kitts; EU passport or residency – no migration is required - to Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria, Germany, Montenegro, Latvia, Turkey, Portugal, Greece and Spain; UK, Ireland or US residency and passport – migration required for certain minimum days.

Contact: +971 4 407 0500 | WhatsApp: +971 52 1100600 | Email info@secondpassglobal.com | Visit www.secondpassglobal.com

SECRET BAY

The Residences at Secret Bay is a first-of-its-kind Citizenship by Investment (CBI) real estate opportunity in the Caribbean offering ownership within an award-wining and operating six-star all-villa resort with a strong occupancy track record and demonstrated rental demand. The limited luxury collection of 42 fully-appointed, sustainable residences across 33 acres of rainforest is secluded within the gated confines of Secret Bay, an acclaimed Relais & Châteaux property voted as Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Resort in the Caribbean. Dominica’s only government-approved CBI project with an existing product, The Residences provide an extension of Secret Bay’s celebrated architecture, discreet service and privacy in a low-density setting. With a competitive exit strategy and robust resale market, The Residences are an opportunity for an astute real estate investment with proven financial performance while following a sustainable approach to development.

Contact: residences@secretbay.dm or visit https://secretbay.dm/cbi/

STEP GLOBAL

Key services: Investment immigration for Canada, the US, Europe and Caribbean Islands

Key Programmes: Specialised in the US EB-5 Programme, US E-2 Programme and US L-1 Program; Canadian Provincial Entrepreneur Programme; Portugal Golden Visa Programme; Cyprus Citizenship by Investment Programme; Caribbean Island Passport Programmes (including St. Kitts, Grenada, Antigua)

Accreditation and registration: Network of lawyers around the world; US licensed lawyers in-house; Licensed lawyers in Canada and India; Registered in DMCC

Contact: +971 (0) 4 770 7825 | Email: info@stepglobalgroup.com | Visit www.stepglobalgroup.com

STRATIX CONSULTANTS

Key services: Free assessment to an individual where he qualifies for; Pre landing services which cater to guidance on smooth filing and document collection required for visa filing; Post landing services to help relocate our clients and their family in a smooth and hassle free way and do the hand holding required in intial days of landing.

Registration and accreditation: Canadian Immigration lawyer/ ICCRC and Mara Registration

Key programs for residency and citizenship by investment: Residency Programmes: Canada, the US, UK, Greece, Portugal and Spain; Citizenship Programmes: Cyprus, Malta, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, Moldova, Vanuatu and Turkey.

Contact: 04 359 5953 | Visit www.stratixconsultants.com

VAZIR GROUP

Key services: Faster time frames – for example for Canada, it usually takes 2 years – Vazir Group Commits to 8-12 months depending on the programme; Exclusive, unique and personalised programmes in GCC; Affordable and refundable payment schemes made in instalments over the course of the programme with options such as escrow available; Dedicated Customer Manager; End-to-end services – having an office in Canada we offer support even after PR is obtained; Licensing information; Registered and accredited in Dubai as immigration consultant to promote approved residency and citizenship programmes

Key programmes for residency and citizenship by investment: Residency Programs for Malta: Residency by investment; Greece: Golden Visa Programme; Portugal: Golden Visa Programme

Permanent Residency: Canada: Entrepreneur Permanent Residency Programme, Foreign Worker Programme, Foreign Worker Programme with PR, Provincial Immigration Programme and Skilled Worker Programme

Citizenship: Cyprus: Citizenship by Investment Programme with a finance option available which makes the investment quarter of the original amount.

The Caribbean Island: Citizenship by Investment Programmes in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis; Turkey: Citizenship by Investment Programme with a finance option available

Hybrid programme: Turkish Citizenship + Greece Golden Visa