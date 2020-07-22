Travel podcasts Image Credit: NYT

At this point in the summer – and the pandemic — the desire to escape to a place far away might be overwhelming. Even with so many borders closed, podcasts can transport you elsewhere, making them a good alternative to real, out-of-the-house travel. Here’s a collection of immersive audio experiences that are as immersive as exploring the great wide world out there.

Pindrop

If a place on a map could give a TED Talk, what would it sound like? That’s what host Saleem Reshamwala seeks to find out in each episode of TED’s latest podcast, ‘Pindrop’. Join him on his global expedition for surprising, hyperlocal stories like a deep dive into the Bangkok radio station that serves as the surrounding area’s emergency hotline, notice board and lost and found. Or meet the Mexico City masked vigilante protecting his fellow citizens from traffic accidents. Stop by a hardware store in Mantua Township, New Jersey, where paleontologists are excavating dinosaur bones and protecting the land from development. The show is a different kind of travel podcast: It introduces people around the world who are creatively working to make their communities better.

Rough Translation

This NPR podcast promises to “take you places,” and since it debuted in 2017, that is exactly what it delivers. Each episode shows listeners how the same subject is perceived in different places around the world, like a cultural kaleidoscope of current events. Take some US residents’ refusal to wear face masks. In the ‘From Niqab to N95’ episode, host Gregory Warner dives into how that debate is playing out in France, where, before the coronavirus made masks a public health necessity, the discussion about covering one’s face in public was highly politicised and tinged with phobia.

Ochenta Stories

From the studio that makes the multilingual immigrant narrative-fiction podcast ‘Mija’ comes another beautiful podcast that presents fiction and nonfiction stories from across the world. ‘Ochenta Stories’ is a globally crowdsourced show that cobbles together dispatches from a planet in quarantine. Each episode is a different audio-maker’s answer to this question: “What do you want to hear after this pandemic is over?” And those who enjoy immersion language learning will love how each story is retold in each episode, but in another language. Listeners meet an 11-year-old in Asheville, North Carolina, envisioning her first day back to school (told in English and Spanish); a Londoner fantasising about the feeling of getting lost in a crowd again (told in English and French); and a couple in Milan who can’t believe how much quarantine time is spent washing one’s own dishes (Italian and English).

Extremities

After months of staring at your own four walls, you might feel you need to get away to the most remote place in the world, fast. Enter ‘Extremities’, a podcast that takes you on an odyssey to some of the most distant reaches on Earth. Season 1 is a six-episode journey to Pitcairn Island, a dot in the South Pacific Ocean between Chile and Australia. Season 2 goes to the Svalbard archipelago between continental Norway and the North Pole. The most recent season chronicles a sojourn to the South Atlantic island of St. Helena. Travel with host Sam Denby to learn the histories and local legends of each territory and even have dinner with residents, all through your earbuds.

