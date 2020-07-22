Photos: Mont Blanc mountain in France reopens for tourists
The mountain range is popular for hiking, climbing, trail running, skiing & snowboarding
The Bossons Glacier of the Mont Blanc massif is pictured in Chamonix, France. Mont Blanc is the second-highest mountain in Europe after Mount Elbrus.
Tourists wearing masks take a look at the Mont Blanc mountain from Le Brevent. It is the highest mountain in the Alps, and rises 4,808 metres above sea level and is the eleventh-most prominent peak in the world.
Many of the mountain range's famous sites are accessible by train or cable car. A cable car departing from Chamonix takes you to the Aiguille du Midi, at an altitude of 3,842 m, in only 20 minutes.
The Mont Blanc mountain range is the perfect place to admire fantastic high mountain landscapes, with its glaciers, its peaks and its snowy summits.
The Mont Blanc massif is 46 kilometres long and lies in a southwest to northeasterly direction across the borders of France (Haute-Savoie and Savoie), Italy (Aosta Valley) and Switzerland (western Valais). At its widest point the massif is 20 km across.
Tourists and alpinists visit the Aiguille du Midi near the Mont Blanc in Chamonix.
A paraglider flies over the Mont Blanc mountain from Le Brevent in Chamonix.
The Bossons Glacier of the Mont-Blanc massif. The mountain range is popular for outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, trail running and winter sports like skiing, and snowboarding.
Tourists take a selfie with the Mont Blanc mountain from Le Brevent.
The Brevent cable car is pictured near the Mont Blanc, in Chamonix.
Alpinists walk on a glacier at the Aiguille du Midi near the Mont Blanc in Chamonix.
The Aiguille du Midi cable car is pictured near the Mont Blanc, in Chamonix.
