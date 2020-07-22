Dubai: While UAE has yet to start direct flights to this Mediterranean island archipelago, Malta has included the UAE on its list of 'safe' countries for tourism. This means as soon as flights to this country take off, you might be able to take that much needed break with fair weather, crystalline beaches and social media worthy pictures.
The Maltese islands are home to beautiful beaches, diverse archaeological sites, world-famous diving spots, one-of-a-kind natural phenomena, delicious food, and much more.
Additionally, several events are scheduled throughout the coming months for visiting enthusiasts like, the Mdina Grand Prix for classic cars, the Rolex Middle Sea Race organized by Royal Malta Yacht Club, and XTERRA Gozo Trail Run.
A non-stop flight to the destination from Dubai in UAE would take just over 8 hours.
Malta International Airport officially re-opened for commercial flights in the beginning of July to a select list of countries that are considered safe, which states that passengers coming from those countries can enter Malta without quarantine or any special permits.
The list of safe-corridor countries was further extended on July 15th, and the UAE has been included in the list alongside other safe countries like Japan, Netherlands, Germany, and South Korea, as well as other MENA countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia.
Before planning any trip, always check the latest travel information released by the UAE government as well as the government of your destination. As of the time of publishing, UAE has no active flights to Malta.