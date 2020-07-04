1 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
2 of 15
Shoppers at Sahara Centre in Sharjah as Government eases the restrictions on elderly (older than 60) and children (younger than 12) in shopping malls and other previously restricted public places,. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit:
3 of 15
Families at Magic Planet in Sharjah City Centre as Government eases the restrictions on elderly (older than 60) and children (younger than 12) in shopping malls and other previously restricted public places, Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit:
4 of 15
Dubai Festival City Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
5 of 15
La Mer at Jumeirah Beach Residence. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Image Credit:
6 of 15
Families at Magic Planet in Sharjah City Centre as Government eases the restrictions on elderly (older than 60) and children (younger than 12) in shopping malls and other previously restricted public places, Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit:
7 of 15
Dubai Festival City Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
8 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
9 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
10 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
11 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit:
12 of 15
Shoppers at the Mall of the Emirates. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Image Credit:
13 of 15
Shoppers at the Mall of the Emirates. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Image Credit:
14 of 15
La Mer at Jumeirah Beach Residence. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Image Credit:
15 of 15
Dubai Mall sees an increase in visitors and gradually returns to normal as Covid19 restrictions are eased around the country. Picture taken on 3rd July, 2020. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: