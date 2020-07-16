1 of 11
China has captured the architectural brilliance of the world’s icons by creating their replica’s in their country…don’t be surprised if you see the Leaning of tower Pissa or the Eiffel tower in your next visit. You will find a unbelievable replica of Mount Rushmore, US National landmark at Shaping Park in Chongqing.
Image Credit: social media
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai.
Image Credit: Reuters
Great Sphinx of Giza. Tourists are seen here visiting a a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, part of theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Chuzhou, Anhui province.
Image Credit: Reuters
This replica of Roman Colosseum in Macau serves as an outdoor concert venue.
Image Credit: Reuters
Visitors to Beijing's World Park sit across the replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing.
Image Credit:
This Eiffel Tower, stands at 108 m (354 ft) and looms over a gated community in Tianducheng in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Tianducheng, developed by Zhejiang Guangsha Co. Ltd., started construction in 2007 and was known as a knockoff of Paris with a scaled replica of the Eiffel Tower and Parisian houses.
Image Credit: Reuters
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. These statues are much smaller than the originals which were built in approximately 1400 - 1650 A.D. by the natives of the Easter island and the carvings weigh upto 75 tons in weight.
Image Credit: Reuters
A white-walled, gold-domed office complex resembling Moscow's Kremlin in the western Beijing suburb of Mentougou.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Chinese take on London's Tower Bridge was built in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The mock-up landmark, built across a river in the city Suzhou stands 131 feet tall and is the spitting image of the famous bridge in the capital of the United Kingdom.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Stonehenge replica sits besides a new housing project in Hefei, Anhui province
Image Credit: Reuters
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Chateau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing.
Image Credit: Reuters