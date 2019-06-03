Apple today is holding its annual World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. Gulf News’ Business Editor Scott Shuey is at the conference reporting live, so check back for regular updates on the show, which is sure to include updates on iOS 13, the software that powers the next generation of iPhones.
9.09pm
Apple’s WWDC starts where their March announcement ended - with the announcement of more TV+ content, including a show about a US Russian space race for the Moon
9.19pm
A lot of new announcements coming quick. Tim Cook announces that the Apple Arcade, the video game subscription service is launched in March, is coming to the AppleTv, Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Another example of the company moving outside of its own hardware
9.20pm
Apple Watch will now have a calculator, which includes a tip calculator and a payment option to split the bill at restaurants. Move importantly, the Apple Apps Store will be coming to Watch, meaning you no longer need to have an iPhone paired to the Watch.
9.31pm
Apple launches the Cycle App for women as part of the company’s health series. This will help women monitor their menstrual cycle. The app works on both the Watch app and on the iPhone.
9.31pm
9.34pm
9.43pm
Apple is relaunching a significantly redesigned Apple Maps, which looks to one-up Google Maps.
9.47pm
The company is cracking down on apps that monitor your behavior, offering an Apple login that will prevent 3rd party apps from monitoring your GPS data.
This seems to be a big focus for Apple. It is also offering a security feature in HomeKit that prevents third parties from viewing video or data captures inside your home. This HomeKit feature will also be available on your home routers, making sure that even video captured on non-Apple equipment will also be secured.
9.55pm
Apple will now let you use your own personal emoji when you send text messages.
10.03pm
Apple is making Siri sound more natural by using "Neural Text to Speech." She now sounds more like a person and less like a robot.
10.09pm
Apple has announced iPadOS, a separate operating system designed to make the iPad more of a laptop replacement.This will include having multiple windows open for different apps.
The new iPadOS will include desktop web browsing, instead of the mobile web browsing that iPhone use, and the ability to use UBS thumb drives and micro-storage cards.
10.21pm
Apple launches the update Mac Pro. This will include an Intel Xeon professor with 28-cores with 1.5 terabytes of system memory and 8 internal slots for PCI expansions
Apple is calling the graphics card the world’s most powerful video card.
10.48pm
Kiss iTunes goodbye. From now on, the features of the iconic software will be featured in Apple Music, the Podcast app and the Apple TV app
10.55pm
The new MacOS, called Catalina, will allow users to use their iPads as a second screen.
11.05pm
Apple is launching ARkit3, which includes motion capture technology. You’ll be able to record yourself and place yourself into your own AR world.
That’s all from San Jose. Thanks for watching.