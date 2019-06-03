Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new Mac Pro as he delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. Image Credit: AFP

Apple today is holding its annual World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. Gulf News’ Business Editor Scott Shuey is at the conference reporting live, so check back for regular updates on the show, which is sure to include updates on iOS 13, the software that powers the next generation of iPhones.

Apple’s WWDC starts today in San Jose California. A number of software announcement are expected today, including the launch of iOS13 and possible the end of iTunes. Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Gulf News’ Business Editor Scott Shuey from the floor of Apple’s WWDC.

9.09pm

Apple’s WWDC starts where their March announcement ended - with the announcement of more TV+ content, including a show about a US Russian space race for the Moon

9.19pm

With added support for Xbox and PlayStation game controllers, gamers can enjoy great games on Apple Arcade and the App Store. Image Credit: Apple

A lot of new announcements coming quick. Tim Cook announces that the Apple Arcade, the video game subscription service is launched in March, is coming to the AppleTv, Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Another example of the company moving outside of its own hardware

9.20pm

Apple VP of technology Kevin Lynch introducing new watchOS apps. Image Credit: AFP

Apple Watch will now have a calculator, which includes a tip calculator and a payment option to split the bill at restaurants. Move importantly, the Apple Apps Store will be coming to Watch, meaning you no longer need to have an iPhone paired to the Watch.

9.31pm

With the Cycle Tracking app, users can log information related to their menstrual cycles and see predicted timing for upcoming period and fertile windows. Image Credit: Apple With the Cycle Tracking app, users can log information related to their menstrual cycles and see predicted timing for upcoming period and fertile windows. Image Credit: Apple With the Cycle Tracking app, users can log information related to their menstrual cycles and see predicted timing for upcoming period and fertile windows. Image Credit: Apple View gallery as list

Apple launches the Cycle App for women as part of the company’s health series. This will help women monitor their menstrual cycle. The app works on both the Watch app and on the iPhone.

9.31pm

Tim Cook starts talking about iOS13 Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

9.34pm

Federighi announces Dark Mode, a long awaited feature for iOS. He also announces that iOS13 will have swipe typing, a popular feature on the Android operating system Image Credit: Apple

9.43pm

Apple is rolling out a new map with richer details and better road coverage. Image Credit: Apple

Apple is relaunching a significantly redesigned Apple Maps, which looks to one-up Google Maps.

9.47pm

Updates for Homekit Image Credit: Apple

The company is cracking down on apps that monitor your behavior, offering an Apple login that will prevent 3rd party apps from monitoring your GPS data.

This seems to be a big focus for Apple. It is also offering a security feature in HomeKit that prevents third parties from viewing video or data captures inside your home. This HomeKit feature will also be available on your home routers, making sure that even video captured on non-Apple equipment will also be secured.

9.55pm

Apple will now let you use your own personal emoji when you send text messages Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Apple will now let you use your own personal emoji when you send text messages.

10.03pm

Apple is making Siri sound more natural by using "Neural Text to Speech." She now sounds more like a person and less like a robot.

10.09pm

iPadOS features a new Home screen with more apps and a Today View for information at a glance. Image Credit: Apple

Apple has announced iPadOS, a separate operating system designed to make the iPad more of a laptop replacement.This will include having multiple windows open for different apps.

The new iPadOS will include desktop web browsing, instead of the mobile web browsing that iPhone use, and the ability to use UBS thumb drives and micro-storage cards.

10.21pm

John Turnus, VP of Hardware Engineering, explains the new features of the new Mac Pro

Apple launches the update Mac Pro. This will include an Intel Xeon professor with 28-cores with 1.5 terabytes of system memory and 8 internal slots for PCI expansions

Apple is calling the graphics card the world’s most powerful video card.

10.48pm

Craig Federighi introduces new Mac apps Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Kiss iTunes goodbye. From now on, the features of the iconic software will be featured in Apple Music, the Podcast app and the Apple TV app

10.55pm

Sidecar brings the intuitiveness and precision of iPad and Apple Pencil to creative Mac apps and can run on a wireless connection. Image Credit: Apple

The new MacOS, called Catalina, will allow users to use their iPads as a second screen.

11.05pm

Mojang's Lydia Winters and Sax Persson show how Minecraft Earth works. Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Apple is launching ARkit3, which includes motion capture technology. You’ll be able to record yourself and place yourself into your own AR world.