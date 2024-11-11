As wearables transform the healthcare landscape promoting proactive and preventive care, Samsung Gulf Electronics’ latest launch in the UAE, the Galaxy Ring, redefines personalised health and wellness tracking.

The Galaxy Ring offers comprehensive 24/7 health monitoring, with a primary focus on sleep analysis. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, it provides detailed insights into sleep patterns, including new metrics such as movement during sleep and heart rate variability. The ring's Galaxy AI-enabled Energy Score offers users a daily health index, synthesising data on sleep, activity, and vital signs to provide a holistic view of overall well-being.

Image Credit: Supplied

"The Galaxy Ring represents a new frontier in personalised health management for UAE consumers,” says Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “It reflects our commitment to innovation that enhances daily life, offering an elegant solution that empowers users to take control of their well-being. As UAE consumers prioritise their health and wellness, we are confident the Galaxy Ring will resonate strongly, providing them with the tools and insights to live healthier lives."

Galaxy AI at its core

Galaxy AI is at the heart of the Galaxy Ring's innovative features, transforming how users interact with their health data. This cutting-edge AI technology provides personalised insights and recommendations based on the wearer's unique patterns and behaviours. It analyses the comprehensive data collected by the ring's sensors, offering tailored wellness tips and proactive health suggestions. It can identify trends in sleep quality, stress levels, and physical activity, helping users make informed decisions about their lifestyle.

Image Credit: Supplied

Designed for comfort and durability, the Galaxy Ring boasts a Titanium Grade 5 finish with 10ATM water resistance. Its battery life extends up to seven days, ensuring uninterrupted health tracking.

Seamless integration with Galaxy Ecosystem

The Galaxy Ring is designed to work in harmony with other Samsung devices, enhancing the overall user experience. All data and insights gathered by the ring are seamlessly integrated into the Samsung Health app, providing a centralised platform for health and wellness management.

When paired with a Galaxy Watch, the combined data from both devices provides an even more comprehensive and accurate health analysis. This synergy between devices exemplifies Samsung's commitment to creating a connected and intelligent ecosystem of devices.

Image Credit: Supplied

Available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours, with nine size options, from size 5 to size 13, the ring caters to individual style preferences while offering an even more customised health experience with powerful capabilities packed into a small, lightweight device. Samsung offers a sizing kit to assist customers to determine their optimal fit.

The Galaxy Ring is available in retail stores and online across the UAE, starting at Dh1,499. For more information, visit Samsung.com/ae

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 elevate Galaxy AI to new heights

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics launched its Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, ushering in the era of mobile AI through the power of Galaxy AI.

Whether using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 provide more opportunities to maximise AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung’s history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

Samsung’s continued innovation for foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimised for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience. Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength. The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.