Customers of Virgin Mobile experienced an outage on Monday, preventing customers from making calls, receiving calls, or accessing the app.

Virgin Mobile has confirmed to Gulf News that customers affected by the service disruption will receive 5GB of free data as compensation.

“All customers should receive their 5GB of free data in their account” the company said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience that was caused during Monday’s outage as we know our customers expect an uninterrupted connection with an unparalleled customer experience. The team worked extremely hard to minimise the disruption and keep our customers updated –we therefore hope that the free data we’re providing to customers, goes someway to making up for the inconvenience caused.” said Rob Beswick, Virgin Mobile UAE managing director.

On Monday, the outage affected Data, Voice, and SMS services from 8:22am until 11:50am. Additionally, the Customer and Dealer App also faced a partial outage from 8:22am to 3:33pm.

Virgin Mobile UAE kept customers informed with regular updates via social media and SMS, sharing validated information from their Tech Team throughout the disruption.