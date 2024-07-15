Virgin Mobile services are back online in the UAE following a network disruption earlier on Monday. The company has confirmed that all services are fully restored, allowing users to resume normal mobile phone operations.
"We're so sorry for the inconvenience," Virgin Mobile stated on social media platform X where they announced the restoration. "You can now use your mobile services as usual. Contact us through our app chat if you need any assistance."
Earlier, Virgin Mobile customers in the UAE experienced disruptions, unable to make or receive calls, and facing issues with the mobile application.
Virgin Mobile UAE acknowledged the network disruption in an Instagram post, saying, "We are aware that our customers have been experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our tech team has been working hard to restore service."
Some users reported on social media that they were unable to use several network services.
While accessing the app, users encountered a message stating, "Error, sorry. Something went wrong. Can you try again later? (Error code -29)."