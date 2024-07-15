Virgin Mobile customers in the UAE are experiencing disruptions in accessing network services.

Customers on Monday morning reported being unable to make or receive calls, as well as experiencing issues with opening the mobile application.

Virgin Mobile UAE acknowledged network disruption on an Instagram post, saying, 'We are aware that our customers have been experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our tech team has been working hard to restore service.'

Some users have taken to social media to report that they are currently unable to use several network services.