Netflix on a tablet. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Researchers at Kaspersky Cyber Security Solutions have recently discovered a group of phishing attacks that exploit a malicious website disguised as the Arabic-language Netflix page.

Tatyana Shcherbakova, a security researcher at Kaspersky, confirmed that personal information and the access of data to digital accounts have become "the most valuable digital product at present." Through using the fake website, hackers aim to retrieve the login data of Netflix accounts through phishing attacks, which are harmful and disruptive.

She stressed that "this data can be sold on the dark web if the user has a prepaid subscription, or can be used later to add credibility to malicious schemes via e-mail, such as asking users to pay money to restore their account, or for blackmail.”

Further risks arise when the login data is the same for other important accounts, which can allow criminals to hack social media accounts or e-mails, and possibly even bank accounts.

How to keep your Netflix account secure

According to the Help Centre of Netflix, there are a few simple ways to keep your account and personal information safe:

Use a password unique to Netflix and change it regularly.

Do not use the same password on Netflix that you use for other websites or apps.

Your password should be unique to Netflix and not used for other websites or apps.

At least 8 characters long.

A combination of letters, numbers, and symbols using both upper and lower-case letters.

Not easily guessed - such as “password,” “12345,” or your personal information (name, birthday, address).

How to avoid phishing attacks

Kaspersky recommended a number of steps that residents can take to avoid falling victim to phishing attempts. The most important one is to always verify the web addresses contained in unknown or unexpected messages, whether it is the address of the website or a hyperlink attached in the message.