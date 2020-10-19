1 of 9
A Dh75 million price gets you 42,000 square feet and more of living space... and a lot of open spaces. Dubai Hills has become a favoured spot for high-rollers in recent times, and its status is further cemented by becoming the costliest deal in town in the year-to-date.
Dubai Hills villas picked up other Top 10 positions in the priciest deals in Dubai so far this year. Third quarter buying activity in the super-premium space showed clear gains, with the Palm, District 1 and Downtown favoured by the wealthy.
After that lockdown phase, Dubai's property owners want to get closer to the elements. The Dubai Hills home does offer quite a few of the scenic touches.
A view from the top... An Emaar master-development, Dubai Hills homes are now topping the list of priciest residential deals. An upcoming mall will add to the location's credentials.
No need for that gym membership... Dh75 million home sure does provide for ample space to finetune those exercise regimes. A 42,000 square feet plus spread for the entire home also helps.
Seating for a family dinner wouldn't exactly be an issue. And if the weather's accommodating, hosting a party will be a snip.
An entrance befitting a multi-billion dirham price tag... Dubai Hills is located near the Al Barsha South community. In the year-to-date, Dubai Hills amd MBR City have emerged as clear choices for investors looking for exclusivity.
Are cash-ready investors returning to Dubai's property market? Third quarter numbers show a spike, albeit range-bound, in transactions of upscale properties, especially those that are ready or near about.
Many of the projects at MBR City - and Dubai Hills itself is one - are at an advantage because investors have more of ready properties to choose from. And so far, prices for these super-premium homes are not showing wild swings... in either direction.
