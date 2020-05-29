DUBAI: Emirates airline has cautioned the public against phishing email attacks that contain the subject “Your flight is cancelled: collect your refund”.
In an online update, the airline said, “These are not emails sent from Emirates.”
“Please be careful to protect your personal information and don’t respond or click on links in such emails. The easiest way to detect a fake email is to look at the email address it was sent from. All official emails from Emirates are sent from one of these two email addresses: emirates@e.emirates.email or do-not-reply@emirates.email,” it added.