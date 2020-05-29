Phishing is a cybercrime in which people are contacted by phone, email, or text messages by someone pretending to be a legitimate institution. The aim is to extract sensitive data such as passwords, ID information and banking and credit card details.

“Please be careful to protect your personal information and don’t respond or click on links in such emails. The easiest way to detect a fake email is to look at the email address it was sent from. All official emails from Emirates are sent from one of these two email addresses: emirates@e.emirates.email or do-not-reply@emirates.email,” it added.