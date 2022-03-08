New York: Apple Inc on Tuesday announced a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE that includes 5G connectivity and a new iPad Air.

The $429 price point is a slight increase from the previous iPhone SE model, priced at $399. The new phone starts shipping March 18.

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

At the event, titled "Peek Performance", Apple also introduced its fastest chipset, a brand new high-performance computer and brought nearly all of its devices on the 5G bandwagon.

All you need to know:

Mac Studio

Apple on Tuesday announced its brand new tower computer called “Mac Studio,” which is aimed at professional users. First revealed by 9to5Mac, Mac Studio is powered by Apple’s new M1 Ultra chip.

Mac Studio represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro. It features a design based on the Mac mini, but with a taller body to support the more powerful hardware and also a better cooling system.

Pricing and availability

Mac Studio starts at Dh8,599 and Dh8082.9 for education.

Apple's new Mac Studio and Studio Display will be up for pre-orders from today and be made available from March 18.

Studio Display is Dh6,499 and Dh5,978.7 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple store.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad Dh829, Magic Trackpad Dh619, and Magic Mouse Dh419 in the new silver-and-black color options are available at apple store.

M1 Ultra chipset

Apple announced a new chip called M1 Ultra to enhance performance for Mac desktops. The M1 Ultra is made by connecting two M1 Max chips and is eight times faster than M1 chips.

The new iPad Air gets its first refresh in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset, popular in MacBooks. The starting price remained $599 and it will be available starting March 18.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air gets its first refresh in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset, popular in MacBooks. The starting price remained $599 and it will be available starting March 18.

The new iPad Air also features a 12-megapixel front camera.

Pricing and availability

Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of AED 2,499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Dh3,099. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new iPad Air starts at Dh2,312.1. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Dh475.65, the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Dh656.25, and the Magic Keyboard for college students at Dh1,126.65.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple has showcased the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro in new green colour.

The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz.

Pricing and availability

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver, and will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at Dh4,199 and Dh4,699 respectively.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT)RED,6 starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at Dh3,399 and Dh2,999 respectively.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

Apple iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE is also official and it has a higher starting price of $429. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset along with 5G connectivity and an improved camera. The iPad Air has also been announced. The iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip and comes with 5G connectivity as well.

5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for the high end of its flagship product as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity, with the iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds.

Now, Apple's cheaper SE model is getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones. 5G service is spotty in many areas around the world, but the capability gives buyers some "future-proof" protection for when the service becomes stronger.

"Since iPhone users hold on to their phone for more than 2.5 years, including 5G capability would be an attractive feature for users to upgrade their older 4G iPhone," said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.

The United States, Japan and Western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years, according to researcher IDC.

Pricing and availability

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at (AED) 1849.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning at 5am PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Apple to Stream Major League Baseball Games on Friday Nights

Apple Inc. reached a deal with Major League Baseball to air Friday night games on its streaming service, marking the iPhone maker's first major foray into sports broadcasting.

Apple TV+ will broadcast two games on Friday nights to fans in eight countries once the regular season begins, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The iPhone maker will also broadcast a live show with highlights every weeknight during the regular season. Fans in the US and Canada will have access to a 24-hour livestream with replays, news and analysis.

Apple's deal with MLB is significant because it brings another deep-pocketed tech giant into competition for broadcast rights with TV networks. Amazon.com Inc. will be the exclusive home of NFL games on Thursday nights this coming season.