The company denies accusations it is controlled by China’s ruling Communist Party, modifies its products to facilitate spying or helps Chinese spies gather information. Huawei, which is privately held and says it is employee-owned, has stepped up efforts to defuse security concerns since Meng’s arrest. Ren rarely appears in public. But he spoke to foreign reporters in a two-hour-long interview on January 15 at Huawei headquarters. He sought to lay to rest accusations Huawei might help Beijing spy on its customers by saying he would reject any government request to disclose their secrets.