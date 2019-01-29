In France, where two operators use Huawei equipment in their 4G network and conduct 5G tests with it, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week raised “risks” regarding Huawei, and an amendment has been proposed in the senate to “ensure the safety of mobile networks” to prevent espionage or sabotage on 5G. Norway, whose current networks are largely composed of Huawei equipment, is simply thinking of measures to “reduce [its] vulnerability”. In the midst of a full diplomatic spat with Beijing, the Canadian government told China in mid-January it would continue to mull whether or not to bar Huawei equipment from new networks while rejecting Chinese threats of “repercussions” in the event of a ban.