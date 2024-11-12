Huawei's mobile-first digital advertising platform, Petal Ads ’ successful collaboration with renowned automotive brand Lotus Cars marks a new milestone in digital marketing for luxury brands. This partnership exemplifies how Petal Ads is becoming the go-to platform for businesses targeting high-quality audiences such as sports car enthusiasts and luxury EV seekers across the Middle East and Africa.

Petal Ads has distinguished itself through its ability to offer luxury brands a precise, data-driven approach to digital marketing through its Data Management Platform (DMP) helping advertisers achieve brand awareness, driving consideration, and boosting conversions. With more than 580 million HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) monthly active users (MAUs) globally, Petal Ads enables brands to engage directly with their target audiences. This partnership with Lotus Cars demonstrates how luxury brands can leverage Petal Ads’ capabilities to create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with high-net-worth individuals and niche demographics.

By leveraging Petal Ads' device targeting features, Lotus Cars was able to identify high-net-worth individuals and audiences with refined tastes, perfectly positioning the Emira, Eletre and Emeya models as aspirational icons. Petal Ads enabled Lotus Cars to beat the planned KPIs by 18 per cent, outperforming the automotive benchmark by 30 per cent. Additionally, Petal Ads’ turnkey solutions, which encompass a full suite of advertising options, from digital campaigns to localised content and on-ground activations, further enhance engagement with diverse audiences across multiple touchpoints.

“Our successful collaboration with Lotus Cars has been a testament to the power of strategic, data-driven advertising,” says William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation. “At Petal Ads, we are redefining the possibilities of luxury advertising. Through our advanced targeting and deep consumer insights, we have been able to connect Lotus Cars with high-quality customers who appreciate the blend of technology and craftsmanship that their vehicles represent. This partnership highlights how Petal Ads not only drives visibility but also creates impactful connections that align with Lotus Cars offerings.”

As a luxury automotive brand, communicating a sophisticated high-tech product to a niche target audience can be challenging, explains Ramzi Atat, Lotus Head of Marketing and PR, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “As part of our media strategy, we have partnered with Petal Ads, which is a platform with advanced targeting and data-driven insights,” he adds. “Petal ads provided us with market leading capabilities to connect with high-net-worth individuals and pre-qualified audiences. By leveraging the media solution’s capabilities, we were able to position our Lotus Emira, E letre and Emeya as aspirational icons, reaching sports car enthusiasts and luxury EV seekers across key markets.”

Echoing the excitement, Natale Panella, Fusion 5, Head of Digital, says: “As a tech-enabled omnichannel agency, we recognised Petal Ads as the perfect platform aligning with our clients’ needs. The campaign went beyond our expectations, with both models Emira, Eletre and Emeya overachieving our planning rates by 18 per cent, and beating the industry benchmark by 30 per cent. Petal Ads allowed us to tap into an audience that is interested in luxury, tech and performance, all values that Lotus Cars represents.”