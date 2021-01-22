I am prepared to take the risk for the reward, says the New Zealand fighter

The Dan Hooker-Michael Chandler fight has enough credentials to be the main co-event in the early hours of Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: While the entire MMA world trains its sights on the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch, there are some mouth-watering match-ups also on the cards at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Dan Hooker versus Michael Chandler is an intriguing co-main event in the lightweight division, while the bout between the exciting Nasrat Haqparast and rising star Arman Tsarukyan, has the potential to be a show stealer.•

The 25-year-old is Haqparast is a German-born fighter whose Afghan parents fled to the country as refugees. He has emerged as a standout and is predicted to have a bright future in the UFC.

“My journey started six, seven years ago with my big brother and we travelled the world,” he told talkSPORT.“Six years ago, we went to a bunch of different training centres, we went to Kings MMA, then we had visa problems so we went to Canada and now we’re with Firas Zihabi and I think he’s the smartest coach in the world. He’s like a genius. I trust him.

“I made a lot of experience with the best guys in the world so we kind of knew when we got to spar with Kamaru Usman or Justin Gaethje and these guys, you kind of get a feel.

“Of course, a fight is different, but you know what to expect from the best in the world. So to learn from them is a big influence.”

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker has said he is excited about taken on UFC debutant Chandler who he says is a fresh opponent who he would like to see if he belongs in the mix.

Hooker also believes that his style of fighting will be too much for Chandler to handle. “He’s an aggressive fighter and he going to come out charging,” said the New Zealander. “But I’m a rangy fighter and I will use that advantage to keep him off and go for the kill.

“I’d never watched him fight but i knew who he was and what he’d achieved, but hadn’t really studied him or watched any fights.

“Once I I learnt where that respect came from. He deserves to be here. He’s been fighting world class lightweights for a lot longer than a lot of other people in this sport,” he added.

“MMA is a high risk, high reward sport and I’m prepared to take the risks get the rewards. I flew over here (from New Zealand). I’m fighting the unknown fighter. I’m taking the risk, so that warrants getting the reward for that, right? Whatever that may be.”