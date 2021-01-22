Striking a pose: Conor McGregor (right) and Dustin Poirier on their arrival for the weigh-in on Friday. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Let’s hope that the engineers have fortified the roof at the new Etihad Arena on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi because its likely to be blown off come Sunday morning when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier meet in what promises to be an all-out war to heading UFC 257, the final event of the Fight Island triple header.

Don’t be surprised if you see bombs being thrown by either fighter who boast some of MMA’s most explosive combat skills and don’t know what fear means.

They met for the first time six years ago in 2014 at UFC 178 where McGregor spectacularly finished Poirier in just 1:46 of the very first round. Given the way that the fight ended, who would have thought that they would meet again for the second time.

But Poirier is now a completely different fighter to the one that wilted under the Irishman’s powerful onslaught. He has improved in leaps and bounds since join the South Florida-based American Top Team and has emerged as a leading contender to compete for the featherweight title, currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That said, Poirier has shown remarkable improvements in all areas of his game and particularly within the striking realm which has seen him record a series of massive wins over top fighters like Eddie Alvarez (twice), Anthony Pettis, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway and Dan Hooker. His only loss in his last eight fights was against Khabib at Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2019.

McGregor showed a lot of respect for the new Poirier and said earlier this week: “I’ve been highly impressed, I think the whole business has been highly impressed, after that loss many, many years ago, he rose up became champion and has given so much back.

“I am honoured to share the octagon with this man. I know we have this competitive fire, and it’s still there, there’s no denying that and it’s going to be a good fireworks filled bout but the respect is admirable for this man from me.”

Since his 2014 win over Poirier, McGregor has dropped just two fights to Nate Diaz and Kebab, while posting explosive wins over the likes of Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez and most recently Donald Cerrone.

“I have plenty of motivation,” McGregor said on Thursday. “Dustin is a hell of a competitor. What does the champ-champ do? He does it twice. OK, I conquered it. Let’s conquer it again. Do it twice. That’s what the champ-champ does.

“I feel like I’m only starting. Everyone wants to kind of (say), ‘Hey, Conor, you’ve done it all. You’re so rich. You’re richer than Dana (White) over here. What are you doing here?’

“Am I not allowed to be here? I want to be here. I want to perform for the fans. I’m a young man. I’ve got many highlights – you know, all the money, all the belts, everything,” he bragged.

“That comes and that goes. You know what lives on? Highlights – a fighter’s highlights.

“You look at Roy Jones Jr.’s highlights, Mike Tyson’s highlights, (Muhammad) Ali’s highlights. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie.

“That’s what I’m after. I’m looking to get in and perform (and) put on amazing highlights that I can sit as an old man with my son and just watch back and just enjoy life.”

But for the moment, he has to contend with Poirier for the second time, a smarter and more aggressive Poirier who boats a rock solid chin, a bottomless gas tank and an abundance of motivation.

Since returning to 155 pounds, the 32-year-old looks the finish article. But will he get the finish over on MMA’s greatest ever fighters, a larger-than-life legend.

We will find out early Sunday morning while sipping on a cup of coffee.

McGregor v Poirier: Latest odds

Conor McGregor: 4/11

Dustin Poirier: 9/4

Fighter fact file

Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA, 18-5 UFC)

Height: 5’9″ Age: 32 Weight: 155 lbs. Reach: 72″

Last fight: Decision win over Dan Hooker (June 27, 2020)

Camp: American Top Team (Florida)

Stance/striking style: Southpaw/kickboxing

Career

Former interim UFC lightweight champion

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

12 KO victories

7 submission wins

12 first-round finishes

Strengths

KO power

Aggressive pace and pressure

Improved overall boxing

Strong inside of the clinch

Solid submissions and scrambling

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC)

Height: 5’9″ Age: 32 Weight: 155 lbs. Reach: 74″

Last fight: TKO win over Donald Cerrone (Jan. 18, 2020)

Camp: SBG Ireland (Ireland)

Stance/striking style: Southpaw/kickboxing

Career:

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion

The first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously,

Cage Warriors lightweight and featherweight titles

Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt

19 KO victories

1 submission win

14 first-round finishes

Strengths

KO power

Athletic and agile mover

Strong and varied kicking arsenal

Improved wrestling/takedown defense

McGregor vs Poirier Start time in UAE

The early prelims start from 3.30pm UAE time on Sunday, January 24.

The prelims are scheduled for a 5am start

McGregor and Poirier are set to take to the ring at around 9am on Sunday morning.

Live Telecast

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 will also be aired live on video-on-demand site Starzplay, as well as AD Fight channel channel on Etisalat e-Life TV service. In addition it will be shown on UFC Arabia.

Start times around the world

US

The main card starts Jan. 23, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start Jan. 23, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start Jan. 23, 6.30 p.m. ET (3.30 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts Jan. 24, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Jan. 24, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Jan 23, 11.30 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts Jan. 24, 2 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start Jan. 24, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Jan. 24, 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

McGregor v Poirier: Fight card

Main Card

MAIN EVENT: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, Lightweight

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler, Lightweight

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood, Women’s Flyweight

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar, Lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas, Women’s Strawweight

Prelims

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior, Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann, Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight

Early prelims

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov, Middleweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz, Catchweight