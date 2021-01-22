Abu Dhabi: Ireland’s Conor McGregor has promised to put on a “masterpiece” when he makes his first UFC appearance in the Middle East, against Dustin Poirier at Etihad Arena at Fight Island early on Sunday morning.
The Notorious faces American Poirier in the headline bout at UFC 257 (UAE start time 3am Sunday), which is arguably one of the biggest UFC events of year and the highlight of a stacked card that also includes an intriguing co-main event clash between New Zealander Dan Hooker and UFC debutant Michael Chandler.
All eyes of MMA fans will be on Abu Dhabi as it hosts the finale of the UFC Fight Island Triple Header, the weeklong three-event epic series that is taking place on Yas Island.
And McGregor has promised fans they are in for a treat.
Addressing a pre-event press conference at Etihad Arena, in front of fans, McGregor said: “It feels pretty good now to be back in front of the crowd. It might be a small crowd at the moment but it feels great.”