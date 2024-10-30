Heraklion, Greece: The UAE team has successfully defended adults category title in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship for the fifth successive year, securing nine medals, including two gold, three silver, and four bronze medals to further cement their standing in global jiu-jitsu arena in Greece.

The championship also saw UAE’s Hamad Issa Al Blooshi winning the gold in the 60kg para-jiu-jitsu category.

The three-day event saw the UAE anthem being played several times. In the adult category, Omar Al Suwaidi and Khaled Al Shehhi won the gold, while Balqees Abdul Karim, Zayed Alkatheeri, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi claimed silver medals. Bronze medals were awarded to Aysha Al Shamsi, Maitha Shraim, Mahdi Al Awlaqi, and Saeed Al Kubaisi.

The intensive training camps for the UAE team members have paid rich dividends. Image Credit: Supplied

Valuable experience

“Our champions gained valuable experience at the championship, competing alongside the world’s elite. Their success in winning nine medals in the adult competitions and a gold medal in the para-jiu-jitsu category reflects their readiness to meet any challenge,” Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation said. “Throughout the championship, they displayed tremendous determination to achieve victory. We are confident that even more accomplishments lie ahead.”

Al Dhaheri added that the intensive training camps held in preparation for the championship have significantly enhanced the athletes’ performances.