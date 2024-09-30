Sunday’s showdowns featured U16 and Youth category matchups and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club stepped up to the challenge, showcasing relentless drive and pinpoint technique to claim the top spot. Ministry of Defence UAE, who were leading earlier, was forced into second place, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club held firm in third.

This championship provides a real opportunity to test their skills in a high-pressure competitive atmosphere, preparing them for future challenges. Image Credit: Supplied

Rafael Vega, coach of Al Ain Club, said: “The athletes’ performance in the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Championship reflects their commitment and hard work in training. This championship provides a real opportunity to test their skills in a high-pressure competitive atmosphere, preparing them for future challenges. As coaches, we focus on developing their technical and mental abilities, ensuring they can handle pressure and think strategically inside and outside the ring.”

Mohammad Mutawa of Palms Sports — TEAM 777, who won gold in the U16 50kg category, said: “Participating in this championship has been an incredible opportunity to sharpen my skills and compete against highly experienced athletes. Events like these strengthen our connection to the sport and teach us important values such as patience, discipline, and resilience.”

Salem Al Qubaisi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Youth Men’s 60kg category, added: “The Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a major milestone in my career. Today’s intense competition and I executed everything I’d trained for. Jiu-Jitsu is not just about physical strength; it’s about building character and developing mental toughness. My goal is to secure the title with Al Ain Club.”