Dubai: Over 600 male and female athletes will be seen in action when the first-of-its-kind Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship kicks off on November 24. The event organised by Stamina 11 Academy under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council aims to enhance the remarkable efforts, exerted to attract and develop sports talents in the artistic gymnastics sport.

Director of Sports Development Dept in DSC, Ahmed Al Mahri, said: “We are pleased to organise the Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship, to be held for the first time in the Emirate, as part of Dubai Government Strategy 2033 and according to DSC’s policy to attract & develop sports talents.

"The Championship is a positive step to support promising talents in this ancient Olympic sport in order to create Olympic champions. We are looking forward to the increase of the numbers of participants in the upcoming editions of the event, in such way that is similar to the initiatives & championships, launched for the academies, as the numbers of participants in each competition have exceeded 5,000 persons.

Third greatest sport

“This Championship will hopefully be as starting point to establish gymnastics association in the country. The Emirate of Dubai hosts 50 gymnastics academies, and therefore the Gymnastics sport has become the third greatest sport in terms of the numbers of academies,” he added.

“The collaboration with Stamina 11 Academy is a leading model for cooperation between the public & private sectors to develop the sports sector and to bring joy to all individuals in society. DSC is keen to cement partnership with the private sector. The organisation of the Championship contributes to support diversity in sports & enrich the busy list of sports events taking place in Dubai throughout the year,” he noted.

Remarkable support

CEO of Stamina 11 Academy Farah Shawer said: “I thank DSC toward its successive efforts to develop the sports sector and support gymnastics sport. I also would like to thank the championship’s sponsors who have remarkably supported the event. We are enthusiastic to launch this Championship which aims to attract and develop sports talents. The three — day Championship will kick off on November 24 with participation of 600 male and female players from 10 various academies, and they will be classified into six artistic levels. Participants compete in eight groups from the age of 6 to 14 years old.

“The championship presents a common platform for all gymnastics academies to participate and compete in the event and to provide opportunities for male and female players in academies to show their talents and enrich experiences.