Empire FC made a lasting impression at the inaugural Norwich City Mina Cup UK after advancing to the Gold Cup and placing in the top 8 teams of the competition.

They UAE representatives in the prestigious youth tournament recorded impressive victories against European powerhouse Inter Milan and dominated Chennaiyin with a 4-0 victory to finish eighth in the standings.

In the Gold Cup Final, Leeds United triumphed over Feyenoord in a nail-biting penalty shootout to claim the championship and secure their place in the Mina Cup Dubai 2025.

The Silver Cup Final saw Inter Milan and Chelsea go head-to-head in a highly anticipated match, with Milan claiming the victory after a hard-fought contest.

"We were delighted with the inaugural Mina Cup UK given the level of teams that took part from all over the world including a number of the biggest clubs in England and Europe and by the seamless organisation and elite level facilities provided by our partners Norwich City FC,” said Chris Brown, Mina Cup founder.