Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team will target a fifth consecutive title as they reached Greece to participate in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship starting from October 24 to 26.

The championship is being organised by Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) in Heraklion and attracts top athletes worldwide.

This marks the team’s fourth international appearance this season, following strong showings at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi, the Grand Prix Thailand Open 2024 in Bangkok, and the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan.

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Member and national team administrator, expressed confidence in the team’s readiness. “We believe our champions are fully prepared to reclaim the title. After several weeks in an intense internal training camp, their technical, tactical, and mental preparation is at its peak, ready to compete with the world’s elite,” he said.

“The team, sponsored by Mubadala, heads into the competition with one goal — to defend the title for the fifth consecutive year. Given their great level of confidence and the intense training they have undergone, we have all faith in their skills will perform well and bring the championship title back home.”

In the women’s division, Balqees Abdul Karim and Aysha Al Shamsi (45kg) will compete alongside Maitha Shraim and Hamda Alshkeili (48kg); Hessa Al Shamsi and Asma Al Hosani (52kg); Shamsa Al Ameri and Alanood Alhosani (57kg); Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg); and Muhrah Mahfoudh (70kg). Image Credit: Supplied

National team head coach Ramon Lemos is also optimistic about the team’s chances. “We’ve built a team with great skills, mental toughness, and physical conditioning required to excel at the World Championship. Our roster features a perfect balance of youth and experience, all committed to delivering an exceptional performance.”

Lemos also emphasised the importance of team cohesion and chemistry, which have been sharpened during recent training camps. “In the coming days, we’ll continue to focus on refining the players’ synergy, ensuring they are in perfect sync for competition.”

The UAE national team includes Omar Al Suwaidi and Zayed Alkatheeri (56kg); Khaled Al Balushi and Khaled Al Shehhi (62kg); Mohammed Al Suwaidi and Sultan Hassan (69kg); Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Sultan Al Hosni (77kg); and Saeed Al Kubaisi (85kg).

In the women’s division, Balqees Abdul Karim and Aysha Al Shamsi (45kg) will compete alongside Maitha Shraim and Hamda Alshkeili (48kg); Hessa Al Shamsi and Asma Al Hosani (52kg); Shamsa Al Ameri and Alanood Alhosani (57kg); Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg); and Muhrah Mahfoudh (70kg).