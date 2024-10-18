With less than one month to go until the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, spectators attending the event can look forward to a new and improved first tee area which provides an enhanced fan experience.

The 16th edition of the event takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14-17 as part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, along with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, set to be held at Yas Links one week earlier.

A host of golf’s biggest names are confirmed to tee it up at the DP World Tour Championship, including Rory McIlroy, winner of last year’s Race to Dubai, Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second BMW PGA Championship title, and Dubai Resident, and Olympic silver medalist, Tommy Fleetwood

Major Champions Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Adam Scott are also set to be in action, alongside Genesis Scottish Open winner Robert MacIntyre as the star-studded line-up battle it out for glory in the season-ending Rolex Series event, a long-time highlight of the UAE sporting calendar.

Among the exciting new features in place for this year’s event is an enhanced first tee, which has been significantly developed to improve the spectator experience.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour, said: “With less than one month to go, golf fans attending this year’s DP World Tour Championship will notice significant changes made to the first tee, which now includes seating areas allowing for larger numbers, providing a stadium-like experience and ensuring optimum views as the players tee off.

“We are continually assessing ways in which we can further develop the offerings at our events, and we believe these additions to the first tee will not only boost the overall spectator experience, but also benefit the players and add to the atmosphere.”