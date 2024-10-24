Dubai: The NBA is making significant strides in promoting basketball among young talents in the UAE and the Middle East. Neal Meyer, vice-president of Basketball Operations for Europe and the Middle East at the NBA, believes these initiatives have been well-received, with a promising future ahead for aspiring players in the region.

“One of the NBA’s core strategies for growing the game in the UAE and the Middle East is providing opportunities for boys and girls to learn and play basketball from a young age. Through programmes like Jr. NBA Leagues, NBA Basketball School, Basketball Without Borders, and Jr. NBA Week, we aim to nurture local talent and create pathways for them to pursue careers in the NBA,” Meyer said.

The NBA Basketball School, a tuition-based development programme for youth aged 6-18, has already engaged over 1,000 boys and girls in the Middle East since its launch in 2019 Image Credit: Supplied

Citing examples of the region’s rising stars, Meyer highlighted Hamdan Al Nuaimi, an exciting Emirati prospect who has participated in both the Jr. NBA Select Camp and the Abu Dhabi Elite Camp in 2023.

“Another standout is Hamad Mousa, a 6’8” guard from Qatar, who graduated from the NBA Global Academy in Australia and is set to play NCAA Division I basketball at the University of Dayton. These players, Meyer explained, are products of the NBA’s grassroots programmes, showing the real potential of talent emerging from the Middle East,” he added.

Currently, there are 10 Jr. NBA Leagues across the Middle East, with three in the UAE, reaching approximately 4,000 young athletes each year. The Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, in its third season, has expanded to 90 teams representing 75 schools across Abu Dhabi and, for the first time, Al Ain.

“The fourth season of the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League kicks off in November, expanding to four leagues — three in Abu Dhabi and one in Al Ain — bringing the total number of teams to 120,” Meyer noted.

The NBA Basketball School, a tuition-based development programme for youth aged 6-18, has already engaged over 1,000 boys and girls in the Middle East since its launch in 2019, with more than 500 students participating in Dubai alone.

Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets played their preseason games at the Etihad Arena recently. Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

The recent NBA preseason games at Etihad Arena, featuring the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, saw a huge turnout. Alongside the games, there were clinics, grassroots initiatives led by former NBA players, community outreach programmes, and entertainment events, all aimed at further embedding basketball into the local culture.

Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, highlighted the league’s efforts to boost participation among girls and young women. “At New York University Abu Dhabi, we hosted a programme called ‘Her Time to Play,’ where 130 girls aged 11-14 were coached by top women players,” Silver said.

He also emphasised the significance of grassroots programmes like Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA, which have connected with more than 7,000 young players and involved over 450 coaches in the region.

NBA deputy commissioner & COO Mark Tatum echoed this sentiment, pointing out the tremendous growth in the region. “Our Jr. NBA leagues in the upcoming season will feature 120 teams — 60 boys’ teams and 60 girls’ teams. Participation in the UAE has surged by 60 per cent, and that’s just the beginning. We’re seeing more and more kids, both boys and girls, getting involved in the game.”

The Denver Nuggets Social Responsibility Clinic. Image Credit: Supplied

Tatum also noted the impressive rise in the NBA’s popularity in the UAE, with viewership and fan engagement steadily growing. “From 2022 alone, we’ve gained two million additional NBA fans in the UAE, and now around 75 per cent of people here say they’re interested in the NBA.”

Reflecting on the NBA’s partnership with Abu Dhabi, Tatum explained that their collaboration extends beyond just hosting games. “When we first sat down with Abu Dhabi, it wasn’t only about bringing NBA games to the region. It was about creating opportunities for kids to play basketball and develop important life skills. The growth we’ve seen — participation up 60 per cent and the addition of 120 Jr. NBA teams this year — proves that investing in grassroots programmes has a real, lasting impact.”

While not all the participants will go on to play in the NBA or WNBA, Tatum emphasised the broader benefits of such programmes. “These kids will grow up to become doctors, teachers, and business leaders, and the lessons they learn on the basketball court will serve them well throughout their lives.”