Abu Dhabi: More than 130 teams with 1,750 players from around the globe will compete in the Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup youth tournament will be held on February 18-19 from 8am-7pm at Zayed City Sports Stadium, with most of the slots filled up.
Launched in 2017 with the aim of developing and inspiring young football players in the region, the youth tournament has grown in stature over the years and as it returns for its fourth edition for the first time since 2019.
On top of the exciting football action, the ‘City Village’ will be open to the general public to come along and enjoy exclusive activities and live entertainment, including face painting, netball, freestyle performances and much more.
Live screening
An exclusive, live screening of Manchester City’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest will take place on February 18 from 7pm, allowing fans to come together to support the English Champions.
This is also where fans will have the incredible opportunity to see the Premier League trophy in person, as well as have their photo taken with City mascots Moonbeam and Moonchester.
The iconic piece of silverware has been travelling the world to the US, Mexico, South Africa, Germany, South Korea and more as part of Manchester City’s global Trophy Tour to celebrate the club’s fourth title win in five years. The trophy will be making a special return to Abu Dhabi to mark the tournament and inspire players and spectators.