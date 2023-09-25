Jan Christian and Felix Grossschartner controlled the pace in the final kilometres with Brandon McNulty and Diego Ulissi waiting in the wings to follow attacks. The stage was won by Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X), who slipped away on the final lap but was no threat to the overall classification, which Hirschi took by three seconds over McNulty and 5 seconds to his nearest rival Ben Healy (Education First Easypost).

Stressful stage

An elated Hirschi said: “It was a very stressful stage. A big break went at the start, which suited us but some of the other teams wanted to bring it back so it kept the speed high all day and it was hard. On the steep climb on the circuit I had to keep an eye on Healy as he was so close. In the end we kept the gap so I’m really happy. I had a very strong team with me, who did amazing work and kept me relaxed even though Healy was so close. It’s a race that suits me well and I’m delighted to finally win here.”