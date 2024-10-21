1. SOPHIE DEVINE (New Zealand)

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine drives during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match against the West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Devine’s inspiring leadership helped New Zealand traverse the treacherous league and knockout phases on the way to their maiden triumph. Her half-century was critical in the win over India, which, Devine says, instilled the confidence to win the tournament. Barring that knock, Devine had a quiet tournament but did help string some valuable partnerships. Beyond her batting, the 35-year-old from Wellington used her experience to guide the bunch of youngsters in tough match situations, besides ringing the changes to outwit the opposition.

2. AMELIA KERR (New Zealand)

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand pulls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket final against South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Kerr, 24, is the Player of the Series and the Player of the Match. That sums up the invaluable contributions from the Kiwi allrounder. Coming in at No. 3, the Wellington-born Kerr rotates the strike and lands hefty blows to keep the scores moving at a tidy pace, and her consistent scoring has kept New Zealand afloat. Her blend of leg-breaks and googlies won matches, snaring a tournament-high of 15 wickets. Even the vaunted Australian batters failed to pick her googlies.

3. SUZIE BATES (New Zealand)

Suzie Bates of New Zealand sweeps during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket final against South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Bates and Devine are the acknowledged “grandmas” of the New Zealand team, and their experience came in handy, especially in big matches. Bates, 37, and opening partner Georgia Plimmer launched the New Zealand inning with gusto in the powerplay, and that helped them get big scores for the bowlers to throttle the opposition. Bates, who hails from Dunedin, also has a safe pair of hands, bringing off several sharp catches at short extra cover. She overtook India’s Mithali Raj as the most-capped player in international cricket with 334 appearances.

4. LAURA WOLVAARDT (South Africa)

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The South African captain from Cape Town led from the front, opening the batting to give the team strong starts with Tazmim Brits. For the second World Cup in a row, Wolvaardt, 25, is the leading scorer in the tournament with 223 runs from six matches. Her regular contributions were a feature of the Proteas’s wins. She led South Africa well enough to make their second final in a row but was left to rue the decision to bowl first in the final — a blunder that gave the initiative to New Zealand.

5. TAZMIN BRITS (South Africa)

Tazmin Brits of South Africa pulls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The South African opener from North West Province is the second-highest scorer in the tournament, behind her captain Wolvaardt. Brits’s 187 runs from six matches speak volumes of her consistency and role in the South African victories. The 33-year-old’s timing was awry in the final, yet she scratched around for a half-century partnership with the captain. Her dismissal was one of the turning points in the final.

6. HARMANPREET KAUR (India)

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a leg-glance against Sri Lanka during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on October 9, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Kaur, 35, was India’s best player in the tournament, weighing in with big knocks. Whenever the Punjab-born captain flopped, the Indian batting seemed to come off at the seams. One of them was the loss to New Zealand, which hurt India, who were left chasing their tails despite Kaur’s best efforts to turn the team’s fortunes around.

7. DANNI WYATT- HODGE (England)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been a consistent scorer for England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Image Credit: @englandcricket

Wyatt-Hodge, 33, was England’s livewire upfront, providing brisk starts with Maia Bouchier in the powerplay. Her ability to loft over the infield in the early overs has brought her plenty of boundaries and helped her post a century stand against a wayward Scotland bowling. The Staffordshire-born Wyatt-Hodge was undoubtedly England’s player of the tournament.

8. FATIMA SANA (Pakistan)

Fatima Sana of Pakistan plays a shot against Sri Lanka during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Pakistan needed more than one Fatima Sana to energise their World Cup campaign. The 22-year-old captain from Sindh led Pakistan with fine allround displays, despite having had to rush home following her father’s demise. But the rest of the team, barring the spinners, were unable to lift their game.

9. BETH MOONEY (Australia)

Beth Mooney of Australia square-cuts against South Africa during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium on October 17, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Mooney, 30, was the leading scorer for Australia, who crashed out in the semifinals. Some of her remarkable innings came at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the ball turns and tends to keep low. Two of those knocks — against Sri Lanka and New Zealand — came against some quality spin attack.

10. DEANDRA DOTTIN (West Indies)

Deandra Dottin of West Indies bowls against New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2024. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News