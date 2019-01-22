Despite these early close calls, Korea continued probing towards the Bahraini goal and their first real chance came only in the 32nd minute when skipper Son put Hwang Uijo through, but the Gamba Osaka striker saw the delivery snatched by goalkeeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi. South Korea’s second opportunity came in the very next minute when a move from the right saw Hwang Hee-chan in the clear, but the midfielder who plays for German side Hamburger SV was crowded out by the Bahraini defence.