Abu Dhabi: The Jiu-Jitsu national team is targeting a fourth consecutive title as the 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships will kick off at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena from May 3 to 8.

The championships will bring together more than 1,500 players from over 30 countries. Competitions for adults will run from May 3 to 5, while the Asian Youth Championship — a new addition this year — will be held from May 6 to 8.

The UAE emerged champions in the last edition held in Bangkok last year. The youth team is also aiming big, eyeing the inaugural edition title, building on its success from last year at the 28th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Kazakhstan.

The UAE emerged champions in the last edition held in Bangkok last year. Image Credit: Supplied

Mubarak Al Menhali, director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are providing the team with all the support they need as they prepare to defend the title. We have full faith in their capabilities to deliver valiant performances, as they have done in the past few years, positioning themselves as continental champions.

“The skills and determination displayed by our heroes is a result of the limitless support of the wise leadership, the continuous efforts of the UAEJJF, their endless passion, and the continuous encouragement from Emirati fans,” he added.

Fully committed

Elsewhere, Ramon Lemos, head coach of the national team, said: “Our athletes have consistently been adhering to the technical team’s instructions and plans, translating them into results, bringing in medals and titles. They are fully committed, focused, and more determined than ever, and we are confident that they are capable of clinching the title again.”

Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the youth team, said, “Many of the male and female athletes taking part in the competitions of the Asian Youth Championship are emerging stars who are well-prepared to win titles and take the UAE’s journey of success in Jiu-Jitsu forward. We have full confidence in their abilities to shine and make history by becoming the first to achieve the title of the Jiu-Jitsu Youth Asian Championship.”