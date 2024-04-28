Kicked off on April 16 and ending on May 2, this event brings together a remarkable 3,500 young athletes, including males and females, competing in a diverse range of 24 sports disciplines.

In 12 competitions took place on Saturday, the UAE secured 18 medals in karate, 10 in swimming, four in judo medals, three in archery, two in cycling medals. This splendid performance further solidified their position atop the medal standings. Their overall tally now stands at 231 medals, comprising 73 gold, 86 silver, and 72 bronze.

Saudi Arabia also saw an increase in their medal count, reaching 93 in total, with 40 gold, 33 silver, and 20 bronze. Kuwait followed closely behind in third place with 89 medals, including 23 gold, 31 silver, and 35 bronze. Bahrain secured fourth place with 57 medals, boasting 19 gold, 15 silver, and 23 bronze.