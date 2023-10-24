Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the governing body for sport in the UAE, conveyed its appreciation for the substantial support extended by its strategic partners in promoting the sport within the country. It emphasised that the partners believe in the federation’s accomplishments, especially in the domains of advancing the sport, nurturing and refining talents, fostering champions, and achieving success in various arenas.

The federation highlighted that its collaborative efforts, alongside the support of the strategic partners, have played a pivotal role in sustaining the enduring success of sports in the region.

During a meeting held at the Abu Dhabi head office of Premier Motors, a part of Al Tayer Motors, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager Sales, Jaguar Land Rover at Premier Motors, reviewed the key highlights of their strategic partnership, spanning more than a decade. Premier Motors is among the earliest supporters of the Emirati jiu-jitsu project.

Key role

Al Dhaheri commended Premier Motors for its key role in supporting the federation’s efforts to solidify the country’s leadership in the field of jiu-jitsu. He emphasised that Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are distinguished partners that have made a clear and significant impact in advancing the Federation’s plans and programmes on multiple levels, ultimately contributing to the realisation of its vision, goals, and accomplishments in various domains.

He explained that this long-term partnership has fostered mutual trust between the two parties, highlighting the vital role that strategic partners play in the creation of heroes and stars while ensuring the continued success of strong, generational talents capable of achieving remarkable feats.

“Over the years, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors have been instrumental in raising awareness of the sport of jiu-jitsu by supporting the Federation’s efforts in organising the largest local and international tournaments and attracting the game’s most prominent stars.

"They have also provided significant support for the development of the sport’s infrastructure and the enhancement of the Federation’s initiatives for player qualification and development. Furthermore, they have played a crucial role in organising training camps, which have contributed to the creation of a distinguished generation of athletes,” Al Dhaheri added.

Promote and develop the sport

Saed Hijazi Salameh said: “At Premier Motors, we take great pride in supporting the Federation’s efforts to promote and develop the sport as well as expand the community of practitioners. This support is based on our belief in the project on the national level, which has been instrumental in the training and development of many champions who have excelled on the mat and have successfully represented the nation on the global stage in various prestigious tournaments including the recent Asian Games held in China this month, winning 10 medals overall.”

Salameh reaffirmed that the fruitful collaboration with the UAEJJF reflects the dealership’s unwavering commitment to supporting sports activities that facilitate the discovery of sporting talents and the refinement of their physical and mental abilities.