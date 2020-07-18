The DP World Tour Championships in Dubai is popular with the golf fans Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the readiness of the emirate’s stadiums and halls, both government and private, to receive audiences and open their gates to fans whenever the relevant authorities make a decision on the matter.

The announcement comes following cooperation on the issue between the DSC and Dubai Police, and all government and private sports clubs and halls in Dubai that number more than 100, along with various local and international institutions to develop protocols that ensure the safety of spectators and everyone involved.

The DSC has stressed that all sports facilities in Dubai were equipped, on par with the best global standards, to ensure their full readiness to organise local and international sporting competitions, and receive fans immediately, as per the decision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai.

The DSC has taken proactive measures, setting advance plans for the return of sports activity and preparing for the return of the fans in a safe and orderly manner.

Last month, the DSC organised a forum to discuss the road map for the safe return of sports fans, in cooperation with Dubai Police and with the participation of clubs and local and international sports institutions, at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium, during which successful experiences of the relevant authorities on this subject were reviewed.

International federations, who have opened their gates to fans, were also invited to the forum to share their experience and plans.