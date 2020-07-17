1 of 6
It was trophy time again for Zinedine Zidane, the footballing legend, who has won the La Liga title before alongwith an unprecedented hat-trick of Uefa Champions League trophies. Zidane poses with Real Madrid's Spanish defender and captain Sergio Ramos after the club won their 34th league title at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Valdebebas after beating Villarreal 2-1 with a brace from from Karim Benzema on Thursday.
Image Credit: AFP
Jubilant Real Madrid players toss toss coach Zinedine Zidane after winning the La Liga title after they beat Villarreal CF 2-1 at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on Thursday.
Image Credit: AFP
Zidane seals the winners' trophy with a kiss after his team Real Madrid won their 34th La Liga crown on Thursday. The Frenchman showed his Midas touch with the Los Blancos once again after taking charge of the team in March last year, when they were a de-spirited lot.
Image Credit: AFP
Social distancing took a backseat for a moment as Zinedine Zidane speaks to playmaker Eden Hazard after the club sealed their league title on Thursday.
Image Credit: AFP
Real Madrid striker Isco (shirt No.22) gets a bear hug from coach Zidane as other team members soak in their title-triumph on Thursday.
Image Credit: Reuters
Deja Vu: A beaming Zidane with one of the three Uefa Champions League trophies he had won in a row with Real Madrid during a period between 2015 and 2018. They had whipped Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on this occasion to win the trophy in 2017.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive