1 of 8
We have had Lionel Messi to Manchester City rumours. Now, in what would be the move of the summer, Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according Spanish media. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is apparently pulling strings with 'agent to the stars' Jorge Mendes to secure the Portuguese frontman. Juventus may want to get the ageing striker and serial trophy collector during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid off their wage bill.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
With doubts over the future of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Paris St-Germain have made Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford their No. 1 priority signing. He won't he cheap, but that has not stopped the French giants in getting their man in the past.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 8
Neymar is still trying to push through a deal to return from PSG to Barcelona. With two years left on his contract, PSG's money men have their calculators out before they give Camp Nou an asking price.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
Chelsea must be looking to splash the cash after their two-window transfer ban and could make a bit of history if they are successful in their proposed 100 million euro bid for Atletico Madrid’s Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is successful. That would make him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
Barcelona are looking to offload expensive flop Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal or Newcastle to free up some cash as they attempt to fend off Manchester City in the tussle to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is edging towards his desired move to Tottenham, with Kyle Walker-Peters possibly going the other way.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
Frustrated Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Nilessays he will have to leave the Gunners in order to secure more first-team football.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 8
The rebuild continues at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer reportedly ready to offload six Manchester United players, including Jesse Lingard, to free up money for imports.
Image Credit: Reuters