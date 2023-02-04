Dubai: With less than a fortnight to go until the start of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Dubai, the local organisers are planning to involve community and clubs in UAE to take the event to a wider audience.
“It was a fruitful meeting; and we were very happy to see the number of badminton clubs attending it. The clubs around UAE play an important role in promoting the sport and producing promising players who are part of the UAE national team. We are confident that involvement of these clubs will help us reach a wider audience in promotion of the championship,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Beyond Boundaries, at the India Club Dubai on Thursday.
Rich history
“Dubai has a rich history of hosting successful badminton events; and we are looking forward to host another one in the coming days.”
Beyond Boundaries Board of Directors Jayesh George, and Prajeet Pareparampil, BWF’s Dubai Badminton Development Manager Jaffer Ebrahim was also present.
“The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship is an important event for UAE and Dubai, and it is a great moment for the UAE Badminton Federation and the clubs to be part of this prestigious event. Seeing all the clubs coming together to support one objective of making the championship a grand success is amazing. This very much aligns with the national federation’s vision of supporting everyone play this amazing sport,” said Ebrahim.
Special discounts
Yu Fu Lai Sports FZE, Cosmos Badminton, Nurture Sports Academy, India Club and Captain Badminton Club were some of the clubs whO attended the meeting on Thursday. The clubs would receive special discounts in various areas during the championships.
As many as 17 teams, including defending champions China and hostS UAE, will vie for the coveted trophy at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, which begins at the Expo City – Dubai Exhibition Centre on February 14.
The championship holds utmost significance as it offers important world rankings in the qualification to Olympics, while serving as the qualifier for Sudirman Cup, Thomas Cup and Uber Cup.