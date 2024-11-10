Abu Dhabi: UAE’s Commando Group topped the medal table on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship that got under way on Sunday at Mubadala Arena.

The event is part of the ongoing 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, gathering amateur talent from elite clubs and academies worldwide.

Kazakhstan’s National Team are placed second while Brazil’s Checkmat International took the third spot.

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has dedicated two days to amateur competitions. The first day focused on adult amateurs (ages 18 and above) with white and blue belts, while the second day will feature the master category (over 30) for the same belt levels.

Limitless support

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD); Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAEJJF and Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, along with the representatives from participating clubs and event partners.

Khamis Al Khaili said: “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the limitless support of our wise leadership for the sport, recognising its role in building character and promoting discipline, self-confidence and teamwork, which are the qualities essential for a strong and united society.

“With thousands of athletes from around the world, including 60 per cent from outside the country, the championship highlights its global status and confirms the UAE’s leading role in developing jiu-jitsu on the international stage,” he added.

He also praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its continued efforts to advance the sport, stressing it continues to set a strong example in raising the level of competition each year, establishing it as a prominent event that attracts top athletes worldwide.

Developing skills

Hussein Al Marzouqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Director of the Championship, said: “Dedicating two days for amateur competitions at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a strategic step to accommodate the growing number of people joining the sport, regardless of age. It provides a unique opportunity for jiu-jitsu enthusiasts of all ages to test their skills and showcase their abilities in a competitive environment, enhancing their experience and developing their skills, while allowing them to experience a professional championship atmosphere and connect with athletes worldwide.

“This step highlights the inclusive nature of jiu-jitsu as a sport for everyone, regardless of age or ability, showing that anyone can start practicing it at any time and benefit from its many benefits.”