Sam Eggington Image Credit: Matchroom

Dubai: Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman are by no means the biggest names in pro boxing, but win or lose, the two welterweights are sure to see their stock rise after headlining the groundbreaking card at Matchroom Boxing’s trail-blazing event on Saturday.

Eggington a former British, Commonwealth and European champion, and former British and European super welterweight title-holder Cheeseman are looking forward to seizing the opportunity to shine on what could be the world’s first contest to be held in a private garden which is located in 15-acre piece of land in Brentwood, Essex.the family home of Matchroom boss, Eddie Hearn.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having seriously disrupted the boxing schedule in Britain, Hearn and his team came up with the sensational idea of creating a boxing camp at his family estate to host a four-fight series which will culminate in a showpiece event between renowned heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin later this month.

The venue has already earned the title of ‘Matchroom Square Garden’, a clever take on Las Vegas’ famous boxing headquarters in Madison Square Garden, and has lured the boxing world turn on the television sets to watch history being made.

Sam ‘The Savage’ Eggington says he feels the buzz and is ready to give “all or nothing” in a bid to secure a World Title Eliminator at 154lbs.

The Birmingham fighter Eggington (28-6, 17 KOs) has notched four straight wins since losing to Liam Smith, the brother of top super-middleweight Callum Smith, back in March 2019,

However, he picked up the IBF International super-welterweight title against Orlando Fiordigiglio in September.

Ted Cheeseman Image Credit: Matchroom

Eggington puts that belt on the line against Cheeseman, who has promised to use his size and strength to bully his “fragile” opponent.

“You only have to watch Ted fight to know that he doesn’t give up when it gets hard,” said Eggington. “I have full faith in myself and if anyone can make him give up, I’ll be that guy. It’ll be a good fight while it lasts. The way we both fight, it’s going to gel for a war, but I genuinely think I’ve got enough to get the win. Any way, shape or form, I’ll get the win.

“It’s in the garden and there won’t be a crowd but that doesn’t matter to me. If I’m having a fight and it’s a packed-out arena, I want to win that fight. If I’m having a fight in an empty room, I’m having a fight and I still want to win. I’m going to bite down on my gum-shield and do anything I can to win.”

Cheeseman was equally confident that his superior power would see him prevail.

“I respect Sam as a fighter,” said Cheeseman. “He’s a really good fighter, but I don’t think he’s a massive welterweight.

“I think he’s a fragile light-middleweight. When push comes to shove and I stand there and start bullying him and dominating him in the middle of the ring, he hasn’t got a Plan B but I have.

“If it goes wrong for me, I can box. If I start pushing him back and he can’t handle the strength or power, he has to try and fight back.

“If that isn’t working what does he do next? I know I can box, I’ve got that Plan B. I feel I’m going to be too big and too strong.”

Elsewhere on Week 1 of Matchroom Fight Camp, Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant British Lightweight Title, Chatteris talent Jordan Gill (24-1, 7 KOs) meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-3, 12 KOs) in an electric Featherweight battle, fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (8-0, 7 KOs) steps up to take on Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily (17-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant English belt and gifted Sheffield super-lightweight Dalton Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett (9-1, 2 KOs).