Dubai: Boxing is all set to continue with it’s sensational post COVID-19 comeback in Britain this weekend when Matchroom Fight Camp stages the first of four consecutive weekend events to be held at promoter Eddie Hearn’s backgarden.

The opening day’s card on Saturday (August 1) will feature an IBF international super-welterweight title fight between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman.

The action will take place at Hearn’s family mansion in Brentwood, Essex and is part of a incredible £1m plan to hold pay-per-view fights each weekend culminating in the mega heavyweight clash between defending WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and former heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, August 22.

With no fans in attendance, all fights will be shown on Sky Sports.

Hearn took to his Instagram account to share pictures of the incredible camp in the garden of his former family home.qnd he promised fans: “It’s going to be epic.” After the Eggington vs Cheeseman opener, the second card will be headlined by WBC world champion Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas.

Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn will then take place on August 14.

Earlier this month, the first professional fight following the three-month lockdown in the UK was held at a behind-closed-doors event at the BT Sport Studios in East London where Brad Foster emphatically retained his British and Commonwealth super bantamweight titles on points against James Beech Jnr

During the lockdown, UK Anti-Doping carried out 124 tests, with the majority coming in football as the Premier League resumed, meaning there will have been just 10 days of testing available before the first professional boxing bout this Friday

Professional boxing will return this weekend despite not a single anti-doping test being carried out during the lockdown period three-month.

Frank Warren will stage the first professional fight night in Britain since the country went into lockdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with British and commonwealth super bantamweight champion Brad Foster taking on unbeaten James Beech inside the BT Sport Studio behind closed doors.