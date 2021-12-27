Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Reuters

World No. 4 tennis player, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas said he respects Serbian Novak Djokovic’s decision to keep his vaccination status private, adding that the world No. 1 has the “freedom to decide” whether he wants to compete at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has kept the Australian Open organisers in the dark about his COVID-19 vaccination status, and with the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles withdrawing from the multi-nation ATP Cup in Sydney from January 1, he has added to the mystery of his participation in the opening major of the year.

Only fully vaccinated and a “very limited number” of players who receive medical exemption can compete at the Australian Open next year.

Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open winner, is also the defending champion at Melbourne Park. The Australian Open commences on January 17.

Tsitsipas, who will be competing at Melbourne Park after dropping his reservations over getting vaccinated, said: “It is his choice, I respect it. Everyone has the freedom to decide. I will go to Australia.”

I don’t promote vaccination, but I’m not even against it. I support anyone who wants to do it. I am not a doctor, I am an athlete and my outlook may not be the best when it comes to medicine. I will be vaccinated this year. I do it to have a normal life.”

Tsitsipas, who suffered an elbow injury which hampered him during the Paris Masters and forced his early pull-out from the ATP Finals, said that he had recovered.