Andy Murray, the Scottish former world No. 1, has expressed his apprehension over travelling to New York for the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the former world No. 1 is mentally prepared for the Grand Slam. The US Open is due to start on August 31 behind closed doors at the Flushing Meadows.
“Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it,” Murray told the BBC. “But mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that.
“If it wasn’t happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I’m planning for it to go ahead.”
The United States has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.
“The issue for us is the travel, so we’ll probably be a bit apprehensive getting over there,” Murray said.
““Hopefully the US Open can go ahead, and it’s OK. But if not, I’m also OK with that. It’s not like I’m saying it must go ahead. So long as it’s safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing when it’s safe to do so.”