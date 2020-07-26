1 of 8
Liverpool striking star Mo Salah has cast doubt on his future at Anfield, admitting he is unsure if he will be with the Reds next term. The Egypt international has three years left on his contract but continues to linked with a move to Real Madrid. “No one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen,” Salah told LA FM Colombia. “But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy. Let’s see what will happen in the future.”
Chelsea remain sure they will secure the signature of 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, even if they do not qualify for next year’s Champions League.
Despite questions over his own future at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi has said Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa should take over from Quique Setien, should the Barcelona boss get the sack.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is being targeted by Crystal Palace as their new boss, with Roy Hodgson on the way out
Hot property Callum Wilson could be swapping Bournemouth for Tottenham, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho eager to give Harry Kane support in attack next season.
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says no offers have come in for defender Kalidou Koulibaly despite links with a whole host of Premier League sides, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, plus La Liga giants Barcelona.
Manchester United have entered the race for young Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, despite reports he is on the verge of signing for Napoli.
Leicester midfielder James Maddison has put an end to rumours of a move to Manchester United by signing a new lucrative deal to stay at King Power Stadium.
