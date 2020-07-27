Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated their Serie A title victory to the victims who have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, the Turin club won their ninth successive Serie A title by beating Sampdoria 2-0 at home.
Ronaldo, who scored the opening goal, took to social media to express his happiness after winning back-to-back league titles in Italy. He also sent across a heartfelt message to people who have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
“Done! Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.
“This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world.
“It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all!”