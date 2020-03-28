Leander Paes Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: Indian tennis great Leander Paes will be doing a live workout with his doubles partner Matthew Ebden on Saturday on his Twitter handle. Paes tweeted a video earlier in the day in which he made the announcement.

Ebden and Paes had most recently teamed up at the Dubai Tennis Championships where they lost in the quarter-finals Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff. This is Paes’ farewell year as the 46-year-old had announced at the start of 2020 that he is calling time on his 30-year professional career at the end of it.

Tennis, like almost every other sport around the world, has come to a standstill during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open has already been postponed to September and the Wimbledon is also in line to get postponed or even cancelled.