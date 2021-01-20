Sarah Thomas is going to make history as the first ever female official in the Super Bowl’s 54-year history. 47-year-old Thomas is set to take on the task of Super Bowl down judge on in February, while Carl Cheffers referees the game in Florida.
This is the first time that a woman will officiate the Super Bowl, which held its first game in 1967.
Thomas joined the NFL back in 2015, becoming the league’s first on-field official. As for the Super Bowl, officials are required to have five years of experience, among other qualifications.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said NFL executive vice-president Troy Vincent.
“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour.”
The 55th edition of the Super Bowl is set to take place on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.