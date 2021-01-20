Frank Lampard's Chelsea lost 2-0 to Leicester Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects his position to come under heavy scrutiny after his team lost 2-0 to Leicester on Tuesday night for a fifth loss in the last eight games in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who spent nearly $300 million on new players ahead of this season, dropped to eighth place and Lampard acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job. “It intensified for me a while ago,” said Lampard, who is one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players and all-time top scorer. “Because the expectations at this club, whether they are right or wrong, are always high. I know we are in a different position with our squad _ if you look at our squad today and the age in our squad and look at the composition of our squad, it’s a mixture of a young squad, a lot of players, some new players. I keep talking about a transition but when you perform like that, it’s normal people will ask questions.”

Asked whether he was confident the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, would show patience with him, Lampard said: “It’s not my decision. That’s something that will always be there. When I came into this job, the job of management, you understand some things are beyond your control.”

Lampard said he was “worried” about his team, which was outplayed in all departments by a Leicester side that climbed to the top of the league, and he was concerned that his players didn’t do the “basics”.