Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child early on Tuesday.

According to social media posts, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

While announcing the auspicious birth of his first child on his Twitter handle, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik said: "Excited and mother and baby are doing well." He also thanked to everyone for wishes and prayers.

The 32-year-old Indian tennis superstar, in the last few months, has shared numerous photographs on social media where she and her family members were seen attending events related to the baby.

Having blessed with blissful moments, Sania Mirza's sister shared her excitement on Instagram, saying: "It's a boy Alhamdulillah."